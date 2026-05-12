World Cup dream dies for Dejan Kulusevski after 12 months of injury hell - with Tottenham star missing out on place in Sweden squad alongside Viktor Gyokeres & Alexander Isak

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has officially confirmed his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, and the headline news is the absence of Tottenham star Kulusevski.

The playmaker has been sidelined since May 2025 after suffering a serious knee injury during Spurs’ 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, marking a tragic end to his hopes of representing his nation on the biggest stage.

Despite the player’s personal determination to recover in time, he has not yet returned to full training at Hotspur Way. Instead, the 26-year-old has been forced to complete his intensive rehabilitation abroad, far from the competitive action.

His exclusion marks the end of a gruelling 12-month period that saw him undergo two separate surgeries to rectify the damage done to his knee.



