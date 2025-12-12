'Why is he in charge?!' - Wolves in dissaray as unpopular chairman Jeff Shi admits he's 'not an expert' with club hurtling towards Premier League relegation

Rob Edwards’ side sit rock bottom of the Premier League with just two points from 15 matches. Their eight-game losing streak has matched an unwanted club record dating back to the 1981-82 season, and they have not tasted victory in the top flight since April. With Wolves already 13 points adrift of safety and travelling to league leaders Arsenal next, the mood on terraces and social media has reached breaking point. Much of the frustration stems from a summer that saw the spine of the side dismantled. Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri were sold to Manchester United and Manchester City for a combined £92.5 million ($123.8m), while captain Nelson Semedo walked away on a free transfer.
In return, Wolves signed six players, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, Tolu Arokodare, David Moller Wolfe, Jackson Tchatchoua and Ladislav Krejci, none of whom had kicked a ball in the Premier League before. The only arrival with prior experience at the club was Jorgen Strand Larsen, whose loan move was made permanent for £23m ($30.8m). The Norwegian forward, however, has scored just once in the league this season after netting 14 times last term.