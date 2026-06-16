‘I’m one of the best’ - William Saliba gives himself big billing despite Arsenal & France defender admitting he is ‘not a star like Kylian Mbappe or Ousmane Dembele’
The rise to elite status
Saliba has undergone a remarkable transformation since returning to north London from a series of loan spells in Ligue 1. Now a fixture in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI, the defender has developed a rugged self-assurance that matches his physical presence on the pitch. While he maintains a modest list of honours, including two Community Shields, his confidence in his own ability is unwavering as he looks to add major silverware to his resume.
“Trophies are what make people remember you,” Saliba told GQ. “Football is a team sport. I’m still missing the big titles, and once I’ve got those, it’ll be even better. I believe I am one of the best defenders in the world.”
His manager has been instrumental in this development, with Saliba revealing that Arteta wanted players to be afraid when they see him on the team sheet.
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Humility among the superstars
Despite his status as a premier defender, Saliba is acutely aware of the hierarchy of fame within the French national team. Growing up in the same Paris suburb of Bondy as Mbappe, he understands the difference between the defensive workhorse and the attacking icons who dominate the headlines.
He admitted that while he may not have the same "star" power as the forwards, his contribution in his specific role is equally high-level.
“God decided I’d be a centre-back, and I’m very happy with that,” he explained. “When you’re a kid, you tend to watch the strikers more - the ones who score, who make the decisive passes; they’re the ones who get you most excited. If I’d been able to, I’d have been a striker and scored 30 goals a season. I’m not a star like Mbappé or Dembélé, but in my position I’m one of the best.”
Leadership and the French locker room
Within the star-studded Les Bleus squad, Saliba sees himself as a leader through action rather than vocal dominance. He contrasts his style with that of more expressive players like Mike Maignan or Mbappe, preferring to exert his influence through defensive organisation on the pitch. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Raphael Varane, Saliba aims to lead by example and through the winning of his individual duels.
“It’s clear that I’m not someone who’s going to speak up in the locker room like Maignan or Mbappé,” Saliba admitted. “But as a defender, I operate on the principle that you have to talk a lot to your teammates on the pitch, because you see everything. So I try to do that. And then play well and win my duels. That’s how you make your mark on a team.”
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World Cup ambitions and revenge
Looking ahead to the World Cup, Saliba is motivated by his experience as a substitute in Qatar, where he managed just 27 minutes of action. He views the upcoming tournament as his true debut on the world stage. The 2022 final loss remains a source of motivation for the Frenchman, who is eager for the opportunity to face Argentina again and rectify the heartbreak of the previous competition.
Saliba identified several major threats to France’s hopes of a third title, listing Argentina, Spain, Brazil, England, and Portugal as primary contenders. “Argentina. When a team beats you the way they beat us, you want to play them again. You want revenge,” he said.