West Ham reach agreement in principle to sign Tottenham winger Manor Solomon in £7m deal
Breakthrough in London derby negotiations
West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have finally found common ground regarding the transfer of Solomon. The two London rivals have reached an agreement in principle for the 27-year-old winger, who is now expected to swap N17 for the London Stadium. The deal is understood to be worth an initial £5m fee plus £2m in potential add-ons, alongside a 10 per cent sell-on clause included by Spurs.
The negotiations had previously hit a significant stumbling block over the structure of these performance-related bonuses. Earlier reports from The Athletic indicated that talks were temporarily placed on hold due to financial disagreements. West Ham were initially reluctant to meet Spurs' demands regarding specific payouts triggered by a potential promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
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Solomon’s injury struggles at Tottenham
Solomon’s time at Tottenham has been largely defined by misfortune and a lack of competitive minutes. Since arriving as a free agent in 2023, the winger has managed just six competitive appearances for the North London club. His last meaningful contribution in a Spurs shirt came as a substitute against Liverpool in September 2023.
Despite his limited impact in competitive fixtures, Solomon had featured prominently during Tottenham's pre-season schedule this summer. However, with Roberto De Zerbi's squad evolving, the decision was made to allow the former Fulham man to move on permanently. The move to West Ham offers Solomon a chance to revitalise a career that showed immense promise during his previous stints in English football.
A proven winner in the Championship
West Ham are not just signing a talented technical player; they are acquiring someone with specific experience in navigating the rigours of the second tier. Following his injury recovery, Solomon enjoyed a highly successful loan spell at Leeds United. During his time at Elland Road, he played a pivotal role in helping the Yorkshire club secure the Championship title and promotion to the top flight, contributing 10 goals during an impressive campaign.
His journey since that promotion has been somewhat nomadic, involving various high-profile European leagues. In the 2025-26 season, Crystal Palace expressed interest in his services before he eventually opted for a loan move to La Liga side Villarreal. That spell was cut short in January, leading to another temporary switch, this time to Serie A with Fiorentina.
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Nuno Espirito Santo’s summer overhaul
The arrival of Solomon marks another step in Nuno’s efforts to reshape the squad following their relegation. The Israeli winger is set to become the second major new arrival of the window, following the acquisition of experienced defender Joel Veltman, who joined the club as a free agent after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion.
The mood around the club is positive following a winning start to their competitive campaign. West Ham defeated Portsmouth 3-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday, providing a much-needed confidence boost ahead of their league opener. Nuno's side will officially begin their quest for promotion with a high-stakes visit to fellow relegated side Burnley on August 16.
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