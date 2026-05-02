VIDEO: Another Premier League HAIR pull red card as Sunderland's Dan Ballard sent off after VAR review

The incident occurred early in the first half at Molineux as Ballard grappled with Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare. While contesting for the ball, the Sunderland man appeared to grab a handful of the forward's long braids, leading to the game being halted for a video review. Referee Paul Tierney, after consulting the pitchside monitor, deemed the action to be violent conduct and brandished a straight red card.

Despite the dismissal, Sunderland had actually taken an early lead through a Nordi Mukiele header. However, the red card forced the visitors to play over an hour with a numerical disadvantage - a situation Wolverhampton capitalized on in the 54th minute when Santiago Bueno struck the equaliser to level the score.











