The Portuguese superstar may well be very much in the twilight of his sensational career but showed once again on Sunday that he's still more than capable of producing magical moments that will live long in the memory. Goals from Joao Felix, Wesley and Sadio Mane had put Al-Nassr 3-1 up and cruising against Al-Khaleej, until Ronaldo stole all the headlines with a wonderful effort deep into stoppage time to seal another victory in fine style. The 40-year-old posted footage of his goal on social media after the match and set fans a challenge. "Best caption wins!" he wrote on X, inviting supporters to have their say on his latest spectacular effort.
VIDEO: Vintage CR7! Cristiano Ronaldo scores OUTRAGEOUS overhead kick for Al-Nassr and sets challenge for fans
Ronaldo scores stunner for Al-Nassr
Watch the clip
'Who's topping this?' - Fans react to CR7 stunner
Fans were quick to react to Ronaldo's challenge by replying to his post.
Supporter @Cunha__utd posted: "Cristiano Ronaldo doing this at the age of 40. There’s players at the peak of their game right now who could only dream of doing this. He’s the greatest to ever do it."
And @ararsoabdull added: "Gravity? Never heard of her! At 40, you're rewriting physics books, @Cristiano. Caption: "Aging like fine wine... or should I say, fine goals. Who's topping this?"
Elsewhere, @sandybabyonyii wrote: "Cristiano Ronaldo hit the rewind button on Father Time and ripped in a goal that would make every young baller question their life choices. Pure, vintage carnage."
@ProjectKMbappe added: "When gravity said no, but greatness said yes" and @ Being_Cr7fan replied: "Years change, seasons change… but Ronaldo stays inevitable."
- Getty/X
Ronaldo back with a bang after red card
Ronaldo was back in action for Al-Nassr after seeing red over the international break during World Cup qualifying. The 40-year-old was sent off in Portugal's defeat to Ireland for an elbow on Dara O'Shea and was subsequently sent home by manager Roberto Martinez. Portugal went on to book their place at World Cup 2026 with a 9-1 victory over Armenia, achieved without their talismanic captain, with Ronaldo forced to sit out the game due to suspension. The sending off was Ronaldo's first at international level but means he could now miss Portugal's opening games of the finals in North America. Portugal have reportedly assembled an appeal to FIFA in a bid to cut a potential three-match ban down to one.
One step closer to 1,000 goal target
Ronaldo's goal was his 954th career strike, taking him one step closer to his dream target of 1,000 career goals. The superstar has been asked about hitting that landmark in the World Cup final on the way to lifting the trophy for Portugal but sought to downplay such talk.
He told reporters: "You've been watching too many movies, that would be too perfect. Getting back to reality, all this data makes me happy. A national team never depends on one player, but I like being able to make a difference with goals. It's always good to score goals, that's my position. I want to play in this next World Cup, otherwise I wouldn't be here, but let's take it step by step. If that happened, it would be a good sign, I'd end my career on a high note."
- AFP
What next for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have made a sensational start to their league campaign and now sit four points clear of nearest challengers Al-Hilal after nine games played. Al-Nassr now switch focus from the Saudi Pro League to the AFC Cup and a fixture against FC Istiklol in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Al-Nassr won't play again in the Saudi Pro League until December 21 when they resume against bottom side Al-Najma SC.