Video: Barcelona present Rodri as 'The Master of space-time' as former Man City star begins Camp Nou chapter

Barcelona have sent shockwaves through the footballing world by completing the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City. The Blaugrana officially announced the deal on Tuesday, accompanying the news with a striking presentation video across their social media platforms.

The club heralded his arrival with the tagline: "The master of space-time arrives in Barcelona," marking the end of one of the most anticipated transfer sagas of the summer window.

The pursuit of the Man City star was far from straightforward, as Barcelona had to navigate an intense transfer war with arch-rivals Real Madrid. The move represents a homecoming for The 2026 World Cup winner, who had previously excelled in the capital with Atletico Madrid before his move to the Premier League.