'We will realise the madness we have done' - Unai Simon reacts to Spain's historic World Cup triumph

Simon acknowledged the challenge posed by Argentina in the final, particularly their attempts to find Lionel Messi, but said Spain stayed true to their playing style despite a nervous first half.

"We have always maintained our hallmark of identity, in the good moments and in the bad, and that is fundamental to reach a final and win the title," he explained. "Still we are assimilating it. The passage of time will put in value what we have done. Argentina were going to play very direct to connect with Leo. We have been afraid of making mistakes in the first half. In finals, there's usually no freedom, but from the 70th minute onwards, we dominated the game."

Although he finished the tournament with the Golden Glove, Simon refused to take the credit for Spain's defensive record. He added: "If my gloves during the World Cup could talk, they would say that they haven't had to work as much as those of other goalkeepers'. Leaving seven clean sheets are numbers that are going to cost a lot to overcome and I don't attribute the merit to myself but to my teammates. I am grateful to my teammates for the defensive level.