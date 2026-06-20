TV host resigns after falsely claiming Lionel Messi's father had died during live broadcast

Florencia Pena made the sensational and incorrect claim during a live streaming session on the Argentine channel Luzu TV. The broadcast took place shortly after Argentina’s opening group game victory over Algeria, a match in which Lionel Messi had starred on the pitch. The controversy came after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 win over the African side. The 38-year-old appeared emotional during the match and later said he had experienced "difficult days" for personal reasons unrelated to football.

Addressing the audience during the show, Pena stated: "I don't want to bring bad news, but Messi's father has just passed away. It was sudden. In the middle of the World Cup." The statement immediately went viral across social media platforms, causing panic and confusion among fans of the Inter Miami star and the Argentine national team.