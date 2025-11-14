'Let's try the unreal' - Kylian Mbappe aims for ambitious Cristiano Ronaldo target after notching 400th career goal in France win

World Cup winner Mbappe reached a quadruple century on the goal front when netting for his country in a 4-0 victory over Ukraine. He bagged a brace in that contest - with his first coming from the penalty spot - and has ensured that Les Bleus will be taking in another shot at global glory next summer.
Mbappe has hit 400 goals through just 537 appearances. He is Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading scorer - having found the target on 235 occasions for the Ligue 1 heavyweights - and sits only two efforts adrift of France’s record marksman Olivier Giroud.
It is only a matter of time before he passes Giroud, with a bar of individual brilliance there set to be raised considerably higher. Mbappe also continues to star at club level, with 18 goals being recorded for Real this season through 16 appearances.