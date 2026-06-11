Andy Robertson found regular football hard to come by in Arne Slot's ill-fated second season at Liverpool, resulting in him spending a lot of time on the bench and failing to impact matches. With the club deciding against renewing his contract at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, the decision was made for Robertson, who made almost 400 appearances for the club in all competitions, to move on. The Scotland captain wasn't a free agent for long, however, with Tottenham having jumped at the chance of adding the experienced defender to their ranks.