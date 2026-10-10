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Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Manchester United: Dominic Solanke rescues point after Rodrigo Bentancur red card chaos

Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Player ratings

Tottenham Hotspur displayed remarkable resilience to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester United despite playing the final stages with ten men. Dominic Solanke's stoppage-time equaliser cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo's opener in a tactical battle at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur showcased a gritty, structured defensive display at Old Trafford to earn a 1-1 draw in a match that tested their tactical discipline to the limit. After a goalless first half defined by high-pressing triggers and compact mid-blocks, the game exploded into life in the final twenty minutes. Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 73rd minute, and Spurs' mountain grew steeper when substitute Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off just four minutes after the goal.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused to abandon their principles of verticality. Pushing for a late leveller, they found it in the second minute of stoppage time when Dominic Solanke capitalised on a Sandro Tonali delivery to silence the Stretford End. The result leaves Spurs searching for their first win of the season but provides a vital psychological boost given the adverse circumstances of the final quarter.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    A. Kinsky - 7/10

    The young goalkeeper produced three vital saves to keep Tottenham in the contest when Manchester United threatened to pull away. While he could do little about Mbeumo's clinical finish in the 73rd minute, his positioning and shot-stopping were fundamental to keeping the scoreline manageable before the late equaliser.

    A. Gray - 6/10

    Archie Gray operated with tactical maturity beyond his years at right-back, managing his duels well against a tricky United flank. However, a late yellow card in the 90+9th minute for a cynical challenge illustrated the mounting pressure Spurs were under during the closing stages.

    M. Senesi - 6/10

    A battling performance from the centre-half who led the line well against United's rotations. He was substituted in the 89th minute as De Zerbi looked to introduce more offensive impetus for the final push, having recorded several key clearances during his time on the pitch.

    D. Udogie - 6/10

    Udogie provided his usual athletic presence on the left, though he was largely occupied with defensive duties as United looked to exploit the wide areas. He was replaced by Micky van de Ven in the 74th minute, immediately after Spurs fell behind.

    J. van Hecke - 6/10

    The defender was robust in the air, winning several crucial challenges. He remained on the pitch and adapted his role for tactical reasons following the red card, as Spurs reorganised their shape to cope with being a man down.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-TOTTENHAMAFP

    Midfield

    L. Bergvall - 5/10

    A relatively quiet outing for the Swedish youngster, who struggled to dictate the tempo against a dense United midfield. He was hooked in the 66th minute as the coaching staff looked for a more combative presence in the middle of the park.

    Savio - 6/10

    Showed flashes of his ball-carrying ability and technical flair but lacked the final product to truly hurt the United backline. He stayed on for the duration, providing an outlet during the transition phases late in the game.

    S. Tonali - 8/10

    The Italian was the creative heartbeat of the team, maintaining a high pass completion rate under pressure. His most significant contribution came in the 90+2nd minute, providing the crucial assist for Solanke’s dramatic equalising goal.

    M. Kudus - 5/10

    Failed to exert his usual influence on the game, finding himself crowded out by United’s double pivot. He was substituted in the 66th minute after a frustrating performance where he struggled to find space between the lines.

    C. Gallagher - 6/10

    The energetic midfielder received an early yellow card in the 4th minute, which somewhat tempered his usual aggressive pressing style. He worked tirelessly to close down passing lanes before being replaced in the 74th minute.

  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    D. Solanke - 9/10

    The captain's performance was a masterclass in lead-the-line centre-forward play. Despite limited service for much of the match, he remained focused and delivered the definitive blow in the 90+2nd minute, turning home Tonali's cross to rescue a point for his side.

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  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    R. Bentancur - 2/10

    A disastrous cameo. Entering the fray in the 66th minute, he was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute, leaving his teammates in a precarious position for the final ten minutes of the match.

    M. van de Ven - 6/10

    Brought on in the 74th minute, his recovery pace was essential in preventing United from doubling their lead on the counter-attack after the red card.

    J. Maddison - 6/10

    Introduced in the 74th minute to provide creative spark, he helped Spurs retain possession better even with ten men, contributing to the buildup of the equaliser.

    O. Marmoush - 6/10

    Offered fresh legs and high-intensity running after coming on in the 66th minute, stretching the United defence during the final stages.

    M. Fernandes - N/A

    A very late tactical sub in the 89th minute to help shore up the team.

    R. De Zerbi - 7/10

    The manager showed great tactical flexibility. While the Bentancur substitution backfired due to the red card, his decision to keep Solanke on the pitch and push for an equaliser despite the numerical disadvantage was rewarded with a well-earned point.

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