'Time to get concerned!' - Joe Cole and Steven Gerrard warn Tottenham face another relegation battle after worst-ever Premier League start

Speaking to TNT Sports, former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole did not hold back in his assessment of the current situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He suggested that the club's recruitment strategy has been flawed and that their status as a top-flight mainstay is far from secure, despite spending over £300m this summer on high-profile signings - including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Omar Marmoush.

However, Spurs have struggled to turn that heavy investment into results on the pitch. Late goals from Conor Gallagher and Van Hecke were the team's first of the league campaign, but they proved insufficient to prevent another setback for a side designed to distance itself from last season's 17th-place finish. 'They have overpaid for every player that they bought this summer. You can't rule them out of being in or around the relegation battle. They are not scoring goals, and they look so weak at the back,' Cole stated.

Cole specifically highlighted defensive lapses during the Villa defeat, pointing to van Hecke's struggle to contain Nicolas Jackson. He added: 'Van Hecke scored the goal but he has to be disappointed with his performance. I know that the way they play leaves the centre-halves vulnerable but that's why you buy centre-halves who can deal with those one-on-one challenges. I know he's a handful, Jackson, but for the goal it's not good enough. I think they've got a real problem with - forget scoring goals - they look fragile, as well. Put the two together and it only comes up with one conclusion. This is going to be a long season for Tottenham.'