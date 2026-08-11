Tottenham Hotspur open talks to sign AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in €60 million transfer deal
Spurs kick off €60m negotiations
Tottenham have made a concrete move to secure Balogun from Monaco before the summer transfer window officially closes. According to French publication L'Equipe, the North London club have initiated discussions over a deal worth €60m for the highly-rated striker.
Having recently appointed renowned agent Jorge Mendes to manage his affairs, the forward has attracted attention from several European suitors, including Newcastle, but Spurs have taken the lead.
Monaco appear willing to negotiate as the potential departure could drastically reshape their own transfer strategy, relieving the financial pressure to sell other key assets like Lamine Camara. De Zerbi is undeniably eager to bring the attacker back to England.
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Impressive form attracts Premier League interest
Balogun enjoyed a particularly fine campaign on the French Riviera, scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions for the club last season. His sharp form seamlessly extended to the international stage, where he delivered incredibly eye-catching performances during the recent World Cup. Spurs view the former Arsenal player as an ideal candidate to revitalise an attacking line that severely lacked consistency.
With Dominic Solanke currently struggling to find the back of the net regularly, De Zerbi requires reliable options up front to aggressively push the team towards European qualification. Balogun also feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League after managing just 10 senior appearances previously.
Monaco boss desperate to keep key man
Despite mounting interest from England, Monaco head coach Filipe Luis remains desperate to keep his star man. Speaking after a 1-0 pre-season friendly victory over Getafe on Thursday, Luis praised the forward's unique profile while acknowledging that bids were inevitable.
"He is one of our players. I know he’s going to receive a lot of offers given his last season and his World Cup performance," Luis explained. "He’s a special player. You don’t find many players on the market with his attributes. If he stays, I’ll be really, really happy to have him with us." Monaco hold significant leverage, as his contract runs until June 30, 2028.
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Critical days ahead for Tottenham
Tottenham must now quickly decide whether to meet the hefty €60m asking price or pursue alternative targets before the deadline passes. If De Zerbi can successfully wrap up a deal for Balogun, it would represent a massive statement of intent for the upcoming campaign. Spurs will look to finalise their decision shortly as they aim to build a squad fully capable of competing at the very top.
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