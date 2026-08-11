Tottenham Hotspur open talks to sign AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in €60 million transfer deal

Tottenham have made a concrete move to secure Balogun from Monaco before the summer transfer window officially closes. According to French publication L'Equipe, the North London club have initiated discussions over a deal worth €60m for the highly-rated striker.

Having recently appointed renowned agent Jorge Mendes to manage his affairs, the forward has attracted attention from several European suitors, including Newcastle, but Spurs have taken the lead.

Monaco appear willing to negotiate as the potential departure could drastically reshape their own transfer strategy, relieving the financial pressure to sell other key assets like Lamine Camara. De Zerbi is undeniably eager to bring the attacker back to England.