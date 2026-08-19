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Moataz Elgammal

Tottenham are working on an audacious double transfer for Man City attackers Savinho and Omar Marmoush

Transfers
O. Marmoush
Savinho
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are advancing in talks to sign Manchester City attackers Savinho and Omar Marmoush. Manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bolster his forward line with the duo, despite the club having already spent heavily this summer. The double swoop would add immense depth to the squad, capping off an incredibly busy transfer window for the ambitious north London club.

  • Advancing talks with Manchester City

    According to The Athletic, Tottenham are working on a deal to acquire both Savinho and Marmoush from Manchester City. Nothing is finalised yet, but discussions between the two Premier League clubs are progressing well. Spurs pursued Savinho last summer, but City were unwilling to sell the Brazilian. However, Savinho was excluded from the squad for a 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Meanwhile, Marmoush has also been considered likely to depart City during this transfer window, having served as a backup to Erling Haaland.

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  • Manchester City FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Massive summer outlay for Spurs

    Securing Savinho and Marmoush would add to an incredibly busy summer for Tottenham. The club have already spent a combined £229.5 million on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. Alongside these massive purchases, Spurs have also recruited Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka on free transfers. Despite this historic outlay, Tottenham remain compliant with financial regulations. Much of this spending power stems from a strategic shift by majority owners ENIC, who are now pumping funds into the club, coupled with lucrative player sales such as Luka Vuskovic joining Brighton for a guaranteed £46m.

  • Delivering on a transfer promise

    Earlier this month, De Zerbi revealed that Spurs were lining up a surprise "bomba" signing. Tottenham desperately need reinforcements upfront, as Richarlison has only one year remaining on his contract and Dominic Solanke has struggled with injuries.

    Marmoush scored 15 goals in 17 games during his final half-season for Eintracht Frankfurt before joining City, and Tottenham will hope he can replicate that form in north London. Bringing in both attackers would provide De Zerbi with the necessary firepower, cementing their status as top-four contenders and fulfilling the manager's bold promise to the supporters.

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  • Roberto De Zerbi Tottenham 2025-26Getty

    What is next for Tottenham?

    Spurs will now focus on finalising the agreements with Man City before the transfer window closes. If Tottenham successfully secure both attackers, De Zerbi will possess one of the most formidable attacks in the Premier League. Fans will eagerly wait to see if these additions can propel the team toward a top-four finish this season.

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