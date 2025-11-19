'I told him many times' - Toni Kroos takes aim at Vinicius Jr's 'annoying' behaviour at Real Madrid and sends out strong warning

While the debate continues to swirl regarding Vinicius’ behaviour against Barcelona, former Real midfielder Kroos has since revealed he tried to keep the former Flamengo ace in check when they were team-mates, owing to a feeling that his conduct was causing the club to “suffer”.
In quotes carried by Spanish publication AS, the 35-year-old said at The Icon League, a Germany-based five-a-side football tournament he co-founded: “At that time, I told him many times that he’d had enough, because you get the feeling that, due to his behaviour, the team ends up suffering. It's understandable that he might annoy an opponent, a referee, or the crowd.
“As a team, you get the impression that everything is working against the group because of what's happening around him. I've tried many times to calm him down on the pitch, especially so he wouldn't lose his composure, because sometimes that happened. I always told him, 'You're so good you don't need all that’.”
In a legendary 10-year spell with Real, Kroos lifted 22 trophies including five Champions League titles with the Spanish heavyweights, making 465 appearances in all competitions. He retired from professional football after representing Germany - with whom he won the World Cup in 2014 - at Euro 2024, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side losing to eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals.