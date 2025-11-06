'I should never feel threatened' ' - Wrexham star James McClean explains why he punched Cardiff fan in car park

The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international is no stranger to unwelcome attention from opposition supporters. He is often the subject of terrace taunts and has never been the kind of character to back down from a challenge.
Much of the abuse that he endures can be shrugged off, with angry words often being aimed in his direction during the heat of competitive action. Things were, however, taken a step further when Wrexham played host to Cardiff as a group of Bluebirds supporters gained access to the car park used by Red Dragons stars. An investigation into how that happened has been opened, with McClean having to put his boxing skills to good use as he responded to a “hostile move” that was made against him while being left outnumbered.