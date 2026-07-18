'The rich don't want to play when they lose' - Thomas Tuchel slammed by Croatia legend after dismissing England play-off vs France

The tension erupted after Tuchel expressed a lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming third-place play-off between England and France, claiming that both sets of players were only interested in the final. "None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that."

Suker, who famously led Croatia to a bronze medal at France 98, was left bewildered by the German tactician's perspective. Speaking to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Suker did not mince his words when addressing the elite mentality he feels is creeping into the international game. "Give me the floor. I think the rich don't want to play when they lose."