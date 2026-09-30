'Thirteen matches left!' – Thomas Tuchel backs Harry Kane to join Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in 100-goal club

Reflecting on his personal form and the joy of finding the net once again, Kane highlighted the fundamental responsibilities of his role. 'The striker's job is to score goals first and foremost, and I know that, and I love doing that. It's still the best feeling there is and it was nice to get it just before coming off, I know that, otherwise I'd have been itching to still be out there. But from my point of view, some games I'll touch the ball a lot and be the difference in maybe build-up or passing or switching play,' the England captain stated.

Beyond his individual contribution, the Bayern Munich forward shifted his attention to the collective display, acknowledging that England still have areas to refine despite securing the result. 'The final product has to be perfect and I don't think it was quite there. I still think we can improve in that sense, with the final cross or the final through ball. But in the end, a win's a win. I've been around long enough in the team where sometimes you just have to win the game and move on and tonight was one of those,' Kane concluded.