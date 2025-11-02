'All the players are frustrated' - Thomas Frank attempts to assuage concerns over Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence snub after Tottenham's dire Chelsea derby defeat

But when asked about the incident after the game, Frank refused to criticise Van de Ven and Spence, saying: “All the players are, of course, frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform. I understand that.

“I think it’s difficult to be consistent in good times and bad times, that’s why I went around to the fans as I did, it’s more fun when we win, I can tell you that.”

And when pressed on whether it was “acceptable” for both players to give him the cold shoulder, Frank added: “I understand why you ask the question. But I think that’s one of, how you can say, small issues.

“We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence doing everything they can. They’ve performed very well so far this season. Everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, I don’t think it’s a big problem.”