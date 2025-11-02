'All the players are frustrated' - Thomas Frank attempts to assuage concerns over Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence snub after Tottenham's dire Chelsea derby defeat

After an insipid display which produced just one shot on target, the home supporters made their feelings clear as boos rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the conclusion of the match. As is custom, Spurs boss Frank went onto the pitch as he and the rest of the players planned to show their appreciation for their fans' support during the game, despite the disappointing loss.
However, in a video which has been widely shared across social media, Tottenham duo Van de Ven and Spence opted to leave the pitch instead of greeting supporters, to the anger of head coach Frank. The Dane was rooted to the spot as he glared towards his departing charges, who quickly made their way to the tunnel.