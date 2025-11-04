'They don't have a Harry Kane!' - Ousmane Dembele not enough make PSG favourites to win Champions League showdown as Bayern Munich hero talks up Vincent Kompany's men

Ahead of the high-powered Champions League meeting at the Parc des Princes, former Bayern captain Matthaus has tipped the German giants to come out on top. Writing in his Sky Sport column, the World Cup winner explained why he rates Vincent Kompany’s side higher than Luis Enrique’s PSG, even though the French side are the defending European champions.
Matthaus pointed to Bayern’s incredible momentum as a key factor in his analysis. “It was a demonstration of power. With a commanding 3-0 victory against Leverkusen, FC Bayern celebrated their 15th win in 15 games,” he wrote. “Many things need to come together for the opponents to leave the pitch as non-losers against Bayern.”
The Bavarians have been unstoppable this season, boasting 15 consecutive wins in all competitions and sitting top of the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League league phase, after PSG with a goal difference and a perfect record. PSG, meanwhile, have dropped points in Ligue 1, showing signs of vulnerability despite their European success last season.