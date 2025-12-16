'The truth must come out' - Xabi Alonso backs up Real Madrid president's scathing criticism of Barcelona, La Liga and Spanish FA over Negreira case

The cold war between Spanish football’s biggest institutions has heated up once again, with Madrid presenting a completely united front in their condemnation of the 'Negreira Case'. Just a day after club president Perez delivered a blistering speech at the club’s General Assembly, labelling the scandal the "biggest in the history of world football", manager Alonso has echoed those sentiments, claiming the situation is inexplicable to those looking in from outside Spain.
Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey fixture, the Basque tactician was asked to address the president’s "scorched earth" comments, which targeted Barcelona, La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and the media. Far from dodging the question or attempting to de-escalate the tension, Alonso doubled down, insisting that the integrity of the sport relies on a full and transparent resolution to the investigation.