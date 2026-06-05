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MLS All-Star Rondo GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo, MLS All-Star Game edition: Did Son Heung-Min deserve his spot, how big is Zavier Gozo’s inclusion and will Lionel Messi show up?

L. Messi
Major League Soccer
Z. Gozo
FEATURES
Inter Miami CF
Nashville SC
H. Son

The MLS All Star initial XI has been revealed, and the big names have made it - along with a few well-deserved surprises. GOAL's writers break it all down in the latest Rondo.

And so we have the basics of an MLS All-Star Game roster. The fan, media and player vote has wrapped up, and yielded a tidy looking squad. There's a lot to like here. Leo Messi is, of course, involved. So, too is Son Heung-Min (despite not having his best season). But there is also room for Zavier Gozo, Anthony Markanich, and Nashville's excellent Andy Najar.

Other headliners include Tim Ream, who has been named to the side for a second time (and 15 years after his first selection). A word, too, for Sebastian Berhalter, who is alone in a frighteningly thin midfield. But hey, that's what All-Star games are all about, right?

But what do we make of this thing? Sure, ASGs are a little old-fashioned at this point. Yet they do retain a little bit of a charm: our best against your best. There's something nice about that. And with MLS set to face off against Liga MX's All-Stars, we might have quite a good game on our hands at the end of July. GOAL breaks down the matchup, the names, and ASGs at large in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver WhitecapsImagn

    What are your thoughts on the All Star squad?

    Tom Hindle: Well, it seems to represent the league pretty well. There are three selections from Nashville, who are probably the best team in the league. Messi and Son had to be here. And elsewhere, other talent has been rewarded. Happy, in particular, to see Zavier Gozo, who has been excellent this year. A word about that midfield, though, because... yikes!

    Ryan Tolmich: Initial thought is how funny it is that we didn’t even bother trying to have a midfield. Yes, Berhalter has earned his place as the best central midfielder in MLS, but it is fun that’s it’s him and only him actually playing a midfield position in this initial XI.

    Alex Labidou: It’s an interesting squad, though not quite as strong as last year’s - if Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba showed up, that is. More on that later. Hopefully, the reserves add some needed depth, because right now the backline has some real questions and could be tested against Liga MX.

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  • Zavier Gozo, RSLGetty

    Which first-time All-Star are you most excited to see on the pitch?

    TH: Has to be Gozo. A World Cup spot for the American always felt like a bit of a stretch, but he has comfortably been among the better performers in MLS this year. He deserves the spot, which is good to see.

    RT: Gozo by far. Who knows if he’ll even still be in MLS by this point, but he’s surely earned this initial recognition. The RSL star is electric and, if he does play in this game, it’ll be a fantastic experience to play with and against the region's best for the very first time.

    AL: Easily, Gozo. The soccer die-hards already know him, but this gives him a bigger platform to introduce himself to casual fans who might be paying closer attention to MLS after the World Cup.

  • Tai Baribo and MLS All-Stars 2025Getty Images

    Thoughts on continuing with the Liga MX format?

    TH: Would rather see this than an MLS club get smacked around by a Premier League stalwart. No one really learns anything from them losing to, say, Arsenal. And it basically just gives the Eurosnobs more ammo.

    Let's face it: for all of MLS's lofty goals, Liga MX is just more of a real rival, anyway. If you're going to promote it with Leagues Cup, you may as well do the same with another hallmark event. Let's face it, it's far more compelling for bragging rights.

    Then again, if someone wants to fly, say, the J-League All Stars to America, that would be fun.

    RT: It’s fine, and it’s way better than getting smacked by some European team in preseason. Other than an East vs West format, this is the only setup that makes sense, and given the added juice of the rivalry, it’s probably for the best.

    AL: Personally, I’m not a fan. There is an oversaturation of MLS vs. Liga MX formats right now: the All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and the occasional friendly. Then there’s the Nations League and the Gold Cup, which further pushes the U.S. vs. Mexico narrative.

    There is brilliant soccer all over the world, and if the Club World Cup taught us anything, it’s that it’s not only Mexican fans who will travel stateside to support their teams. Fans from Asia, South America, the Middle East, and elsewhere will show up, too.

    Some of MLS’s best All-Star moments came from variety. Who can forget the MLS All-Stars beating European champions Chelsea? Or the very organic, very tense beef between Pep Guardiola and Caleb Porter over a handshake? It’s desperately time to switch it up.

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  • Lionel Messi Jordi Alba Inter Miami 2025Getty

    In light of everything that happened with Lionel Messi last year's game, are you surprised the league did not change its policy?

    TH: Nah. Messi is bigger than all of the teams in the league combined and multiplied by 10,000. Sure, they get to lay down the law with a one-game suspension. But they can't really do anything else. The Argentine is untouchable; he knows that, and you suspect the league does, too.

    RT: At this point, it is what it is. If a player doesn’t want to play in this, so be it. This is supposed to be fun and, if you won’t have fun taking part, give that spot to someone who will.

    AL: MLS’s desire not to ruffle feathers with its biggest star is understandable, but the hope is that the league has had real conversations with Messi’s representation and Inter Miami to ensure his participation this time around.

    Otherwise, it’s a poor look and a disservice to the league’s fans, the city of Charlotte and the event itself. The idea of Messi playing just 11 days after a World Cup in which Argentina will be among the favorites feels idealistic at best.

    And if Messi can pull out, what’s stopping Son Heung-Min or even Tim Ream from taking a much-needed break, too? If there is no real consequence, missing the All-Star Game becomes just another chance to rest ahead of the postseason run.

  • LAFC Denis Bouanga MLS All-Star GameGetty Images

    Interest in All-Star games are declining across the board, is a tradition leagues should stick with?

    TH: In removing a usual boomer stance, I'm quite a fan of them. There's something kind of charming about them, and a bit of an American sports heritage involved. Are they silly and a little outdated? Yep. But if MLS needs to cling onto some things that make it feel like its own thing, then there are worse traditions...

    RT: Sure. There is something fun about getting the league’s best together in one place and seeing them all interact on and off the field. In truth, MLS needs these sort of tentpole events to build buzz so, as long as this does that, they’re happy.

    AL: For almost all All-Star games, the issue is the same: they often fail to deliver what fans are actually asking for. The NBA refuses to properly incentivize the slam dunk contest and then wonders why it can’t get more prime stars involved. Fans don’t need spin boards. They need stars.

    For MLS, Messi’s no-show was the equivalent - and arguably worse. Ultimately, MLS is at its best when it innovates. It might be time to rethink the timing of the event and explore something with other international leagues.

    Who wouldn’t be intrigued by MLS All-Stars vs. Serie A All-Stars, for example? That would bring some real excitement back, and with MLS changing its schedule in the future, the league may soon have the perfect window to do it.

  • EvanderGetty

    Who do you hope gets a nod in the remaining picks?

    TH: EVANDER! That is all.

    RT: Red Bull children, please. Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti are both deserving and both would actually benefit from and enjoy this experience. These games need to be a mix of big names and rising stars, and those two are both rising and deserving.

    AL: For sentimental reasons, it would be great to see Thomas Müller in Charlotte, but his lack of consistent production this season means there are more deserving players.

    So how about Petar Musa, if he’s still in MLS when the league resumes? The prolific FC Dallas striker doesn’t get enough love, but he’s a key reason why they’re currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference. Book him a ticket.