'Suit MLS to perfection' - Apple TV analyst Kaylyn Kyle on Thomas Muller and 'amazing' Vancouver Whitecaps, reborn Inter Miami, and Canada's 2026 World Cup ambitions

Kaylyn Kyle is Canadian and proud. And she finally has something to shout about in MLS. The Whitecaps were supposed to struggle this year. They fired their coach before the season started, and had their star man pick up a serious injury. There are rumors that the team could be sold - and, perhaps even relocated.

So much for all of that. The Whitecaps are among MLS Cup favorites, and after winning the first of their best-of-three opening round series against FC Dallas, certainly look the part.

"It's such a great organization," Kyle, the Apple TV studio analyst, tells GOAL. "The ownership is amazing. The fan support is amazing. And I think that's the one thing is, they've shown up through the good, the bad and the ugly."

Thomas Muller is their star man. The former Bayern Munich forward has taken to MLS more effectively than most would have imagined. With him pulling the strings and grabbing the goals, they have a real chance. But his presence here alone is far more symbolic, Kyle argues.

"He was always going to suit Major League Soccer to perfection, and he's done just that," she says. "He's likable, and the fact that he chose to go to Vancouver tells you everything you need to know. Because no really global superstars ever choose to go to the Vancouver Whitecaps."

Of course, there will be some stiff competition here. Inter Miami made their first game look easy. LAFC will be there. FC Cincinnati look good. But this is the fun of MLS playoffs. They're chaotic. They're unpredictable. But, like with Vancouver, they can also make the unlikeliest of stories come to life.

Kyle discussed the Whitecaps, MLS playoffs and the Canadian men's national neam in the latest edition of Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.