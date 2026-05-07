PSG booked their place in the Champions League final after edging past Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate. Their latest European display further strengthened their status as favourites to retain the trophy later this month. Speaking after the semi-final, Gerrard admitted that Arsenal, who reached the final after eliminating Atletico Madrid, would likely be considered underdogs despite their impressive season under Arteta. Gerrard pointed to PSG's experience, attacking quality and squad depth as major advantages heading into the final. The former midfielder also suggested Arsenal may benefit psychologically from carrying less expectation into one of the biggest matches in the club's recent history.
Steven Gerrard delivers verdict on Arsenal's Champions League final chances against 'phenomenal' PSG
Gerrard backs PSG as favourites for UCL final
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Huge challenge awaits Gunners
Gerrard believes most observers will expect PSG to lift the trophy again after another dominant European run. He also stressed that Arsenal will need everything to fall into place if they are to stop PSG's star-studded side.
"Everyone expects PSG to maybe win it," Gerrard told TNT Sports. "If you look at tonight's performance, you look at them winning it last year, the players they've got, you would have to say that the bookies will probably make PSG favourites. Obviously Arsenal have had the easier ride [to the final] if you like, but that's going to be some final at the end of the month, one for us all to look forward to, two different styles. Both deserve to be there, you have to say that.
"It's a possibility [that Arsenal win] but they're going to have to have a bit of luck. They're going to have to have things go their way on the night because this PSG team, they're just so good everywhere."
'Arsenal will be the underdogs'
The former England international feels Arsenal must use their physical strength and ability in dead-ball situations to disrupt PSG's defence. He also claim that the underdog label could remove pressure from Arteta's squad in such a high-stakes occasion.
"Across the board, they were phenomenal," he added. "So Arsenal are going to have to be perfect on the night to get it done. I think they'll be the underdogs, which might suit them. If they can win the Premier League, it'll give them immense belief and confidence going in. I think they have to use the physicality, the size they have, to make every set piece count.
"They have to take PSG where they don't want to go and make it uncomfortable for them. But they've certainly got a chance. I think sometimes in big games, it helps if you're the hunter, if there's a little bit less pressure, less expectation on you. I think that might just help Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta is going to have to get a game plan and a blueprint to try and win a game against that level of team we've just watched."
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Arteta faces defining tactical test
With the Premier League title race still in full swing, Arsenal's form and confidence ahead of the final could be crucial. The Champions League final between the Gunners and Les Parisiens is scheduled for May 30. But before that, Arsenal will play their final three Premier League matches in an attempt to secure their first league trophy in over two decades. Their first test in this final run will be a trip to West Ham this weekend.