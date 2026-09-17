‘Stars need to align’ for Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice to achieve what Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard couldn’t - with Michael Owen talking Ballon d’Or bids

Ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Owen knows what it takes to earn that kind of recognition. As things stand, he remains the last Englishman - and only the fourth in total - to top the Ballon d’Or vote. He did so back in 2001.

Harry Kane is hoping to bring that 25-year barren run to a close, with the prolific Bayern Munich striker very much in the running for ‘best player in the world’ billing. He plundered 61 goals at club level last season, while adding a further 12 efforts to that tally as captain of his country.

Those numbers, which put the evergreen 33-year-oldin Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo territory, and considered to have seen him put one hand on the 2026 Ballon d’Or. There are, however, a number of other serious contenders.

Bellingham and Rice are both on the latest list of nominees, but neither the Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ or Arsenal title winner are considered to be frontrunners. Their time may come, with impressive individual standards being maintained, with the biggest of domestic, continental and international trophies still up for grabs.

Some legendary predecessors - such as Gerrard and Lampard - never got their moment in the sun when it comes to Ballon d’Or polls, despite winning Premier League and Champions League prizes between them, so can Rice or Bellingham go a few steps further?