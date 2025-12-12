Senne Lammens is 'start of path back to trophies for Man Utd' as Premier League icon hails 'old-fashioned goalkeeping' of Andre Onana's replacement

For over a decade, De Gea was the undisputed Man Utd number one, winning the Premier League Golden Glove in his final season, 2022-23. However, his limitations with playing out from the back led to his departure, which many felt was handled poorly, without a proper transition plan.
His replacement, Andre Onana, was signed from Inter Milan for £47 million in July 2023 to fit a modern, ball-playing system. Onana's time at the club has been marked by high-profile errors that cost the team points and knocked the defense's confidence. Despite flashes of quality, his inconsistency led to him being dropped and eventually sent on a season-long loan.
The back-up situation has been equally turbulent. Academy graduate Dean Henderson was never given a consistent chance and eventually forced a move for regular first-team football. Altay Bayındır, signed for a low fee also looked shaky and unconvincing when called upon.
But Schwarzer, who made 514 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, Fulham, Middlesbrough and Leicester, believes Senne Lammens, signed from Royal Antwerp for £18 million ($24m) in the summer, is the long-term solution to United’s keeper question.