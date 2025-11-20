Scott McTominay told 'unbelievable' Man Utd return won't happen as former Red Devils defender compares Napoli and Scotland star to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Having parted with academy graduate McTominay in the summer of 2024, when sanctioning a £26 million ($34m) sale, United are being linked with a move to bring a familiar face back into their ranks.
Recruitment whispers have started after seeing the 28-year-old midfielder become a talismanic presence for club and country. He helped Napoli to a title triumph last season, being named MVP in the process, and has just steered Scotland to their first World Cup finals since 1998.
McTominay posted a career-best return of 13 goals in 2024-25, with full potential being unlocked in his game after being freed from the shackles that had been holding him back in Manchester. There is little suggestion that he wants to retrace professional steps, but interest in his services is expected to be stepped up in 2026.