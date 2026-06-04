Massive Lionesses boost! Sarina Wiegman confirms Lauren James is fit as England coach demands a win in blockbuster showdown against Spain

The Lionesses have been handed a major lift ahead of Friday’s blockbuster clash as attacking star James has been cleared to play. After a brief scare over the weekend, Wiegman revealed that the Chelsea forward has recovered well and is back in full training with the squad.
Providing an update on James and fellow returnee Ella Toone, Wiegman told reporters: "[James] has been good. Had a little bit of recovery after that moment at the weekend [in the World Sevens], but could go back in training very quickly. That's positive. [Toone] has trained very hard to come back. We have a lot of good midfielders and she brings something different. It's really good to have that option in our team. She's ready to go and we'll see what tomorrow brings."