Real Madrid target Rodri responds to transfer talk amid 'frustration' at Man City

Speculation regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu continues to follow Rodri, even as he remains the foundational piece of Pep Guardiola's midfield. Real Madrid have reportedly identified the former Atletico Madrid man as a priority target, viewing him as the ideal candidate to lead their next generation of talent in the Spanish capital.

The 29-year-old has done little to quiet those rumors in his latest public appearance. Rather than committing his long-term future to the Premier League champions, the midfielder opted for a guarded approach that will likely put Europe's elite clubs on high alert ahead of the summer window.