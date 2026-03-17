Real Madrid target Rodri responds to transfer talk amid 'frustration' at Man City
Midfielder coy on Spanish return
Speculation regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu continues to follow Rodri, even as he remains the foundational piece of Pep Guardiola's midfield. Real Madrid have reportedly identified the former Atletico Madrid man as a priority target, viewing him as the ideal candidate to lead their next generation of talent in the Spanish capital.
The 29-year-old has done little to quiet those rumors in his latest public appearance. Rather than committing his long-term future to the Premier League champions, the midfielder opted for a guarded approach that will likely put Europe's elite clubs on high alert ahead of the summer window.
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Rodri remains tight-lipped
When pressed on whether a departure from Manchester could be on the cards at the end of the season, Rodri was blunt in his refusal to shut the door. "No, no. I’m not going to answer that. It’s a time to think about what we have now, with my team, about my season, which is quite a lot, and then we’ll see," he told Cadena Ser.
City struggling for clinical edge
The uncertainty over his future coincides with a dip in City’s domestic dominance. Following a 1-1 draw with West Ham, Rodri confessed to growing "frustrated" with the team's recurring issues.
"Yes, a little frustrated, but that’s pretty much the theme this season. We’re struggling in that final third," he added. "The ‘last third,’ as they say here in England. That quality to score the final goal. Perhaps it’s costing us a lot, but in football, the most important thing is putting the ball in the net."
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The contract clock is ticking
While the Premier League side remains in a relatively strong position with Rodri’s contract set to expire in 2027, the lack of a recent renewal has sparked concern. Valued at approximately €65 million, City risk seeing his market value diminish as he enters the final year of his deal. If a new agreement isn't reached soon, the lure of Madrid and a return to his home city could become impossible to resist.
For now, the player insists his "immediate focus" is on helping his current club recover from their recent slump and salvage their European ambitions. City face Los Blancos on Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, with the first leg ending 3-0 in Madrid's favour.