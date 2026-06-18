'This is your job!' - Roberto Martinez accused of trying to be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend as Portugal boss is torn apart for not substituting his captain during woeful World Cup opener

Portugal entered the tournament as firm favourites, but their inability to overcome DR Congo has triggered a fierce debate regarding Martinez’s tactical bravery. Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino led the charge, suggesting that Martinez’s decision-making was influenced more by personal sentiment than sporting merit.

"I’m trying to be as kind as I can… but he [Ronaldo] was really off it. And he just looks like time has caught up with him. He hasn’t got the pace. He’s not even got the energy to pick up the ball," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"He offered nothing to the Portuguese team. I can’t believe Martinez has kept him on. I’m thinking, 'This is your job - does he just want to keep friends with Ronaldo? Do you want to stay on his side?' You’ve got to take people off. If that’s the decision that improves the team and gives the best chance of winning, you’ve got to make it as a manager. And I know he’s going to leave at the end of this term. This felt like it’s a manager just going, 'I’m gonna stay pals with my mate Ronaldo'."



