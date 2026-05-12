Roberto De Zerbi rages over 'not calm' referee as Tottenham boss questions crucial VAR calls in Leeds draw

De Zerbi was clearly irked by the officiating, specifically regarding a late penalty shout for James Maddison that was ignored despite a VAR check. Regarding the referee's performance, the Italian told BBC Match of the Day: "The VAR in West Ham-Arsenal was a foul, it was clear. Today, I did not see honestly. I didn't watch the Maddison penalty, maybe yes, maybe no. I heard my assistant but I don't want to come inside a polemic. The referee was not calm today. Maybe he felt the pressure of yesterday? He is human and it can happen, but no problem. He was good on the pitch. We prepare the next two games."