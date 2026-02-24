Robert Lewandowski sets goals target to secure Barcelona contract extension despite receiving 'very good' transfer offer from MLS outfit Chicago Fire

Decisions there may, however, be taken out of Lewandowski’s hands. As things stand, his current deal at Camp Nou will expire at the end of the season. That means free agency will be hit in a summer that includes another World Cup finals.
Lewandowski’s terms reach a conclusion on June 30. He is hoping to be gracing the grandest of international stages at that point, with Poland preparing for a qualification play-off semi-final clash with Austria.
In an ideal world, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich frontman would return to Barcelona once more commitments with his country are over. There is still a chance that he will be putting down roots in the United States.