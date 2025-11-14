Retirement date & MLS homecoming: Christian Pulisic reveals future plans as USMNT star admits to enjoying life at AC Milan more than he did in London with Chelsea

Pulisic has been nursing an injury of late, but has registered six goals for Milan this season - having hit 17 last season and 15 across his debut campaign with the Rossoneri. He is considered to fill the ‘world-class’ talent bracket and has plenty left to achieve at the very highest level.
The highly-rated forward said: “Am I in my prime? I’m at a good age in my career, probably in my best moment physically. I’ve learned a lot. I always say I hope my prime is next season because that’s always my goal. But if this is my prime, I want to enjoy it. But I definitely feel like I’m living my best moment in football right now.”
On his ambitious targets, Pulisic added: “The Scudetto? That’s our goal, definitely. I don’t want to look at it from the negative side, like it will be if we don’t win. We’ll do our best, and we’ll be judged game by game. There have been seasons where I haven’t won anything, but we’ve done so many great things. When you win that trophy, there’s nothing like it; the work pays off.
“Scoring goals is a private matter, at least for me. I wouldn’t share it. There’s enough pressure on us; there’s no need to put more. People don’t realise the pressure we put on ourselves. I ask a lot of myself, but all professionals do. I set goals to help the team.”