Renato Veiga: Versatile midfield 'muscle man' set to become the latest piece of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea puzzle

Basel's young jack-of-all-trades is close to completing a €14 million (£12m/$15m) transfer to Stamford Bridge, but what can fans expect?

Chelsea are staying true to their newly-established transfer policy as they double down on only going after high-potential, good value young players, with Basel's Portugal Under-21 international Renato Veiga set to become their latest addition after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellymanarrived at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old is on course to complete a €14 million (£12m/$15m) move from the Swiss giants as new head coach Enzo Maresca targets versatile players who will fit his tactical system, either now or in the future.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Veiga arrives with less than two seasons of senior club football under his belt, but despite that he is viewed as perfect for Maresca's approach. So what's his story and how will he fit? GOAL has you covered...