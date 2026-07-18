Referee booed off field in Man Utd's pre-season friendly defeat to Wrexham as £50m signing Andrey Santos first appearance
Late drama leaves fans fuming
The final whistle in Helsinki was met with a chorus of boos directed at the officiating crew following United's opening pre-season loss. With 20,069 fans in attendance, the atmosphere turned sour in the dying minutes when young midfielder Dan Gore went down inside the penalty area. Despite heavy pressure from the Red Devils’ players and vocal demands from the stands, the referee waved away the appeals, leading to a hostile reception as the officials left the pitch.
While results in July rarely carry long-term significance, the manner of the defeat will frustrate Michael Carrick. United were hoping to start their summer schedule on a high note, but they were instead left to rue a lack of creativity and clear-cut chances. For the Hollywood-backed Wrexham, it was another famous victory to add to their growing collection, having previously beaten a United side 3-1 during their 2023 tour of the United States in San Diego.
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Santos makes his Manchester bow
The headline attraction for United fans was the debut of £50 million signing Santos. The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder, brought in as part of a significant engine-room overhaul, experienced a mixed afternoon in his first appearance since his arrival from Chelsea. Initially, Santos looked off the pace, twice surrendering possession in dangerous central areas. However, he gradually found his rhythm, showcasing the defensive discipline and grit that Carrick will rely on this season.
Santos’ arrival comes at a time of transition for the United midfield following the departure of Casemiro and a serious knee injury to Manuel Ugarte. Alongside fellow newcomer Youri Tielemans, Santos is expected to be a pillar of the new-look side. His early nerves were evident when he became embroiled in a heated exchange with Wrexham’s Sam Smith, accusing the forward of an overly physical approach. Despite the early friction, Santos eventually settled into his role as the team’s designated number six.
Former academy star haunts Carrick
In a script that almost felt written for the "Welcome to Wrexham" cameras, it was a former Manchester United academy product who decided the match. Smith, who was released by the Red Devils back in 2014, proved to be the thorn in his former club's side. Smith capitalised on a momentary lapse in the United defence, ghosting in at the back post to convert a precise cross from Lewis O’Brien. The goal was enough to secure the win for Phil Parkinson’s Championship outfit.
United’s senior stars struggled to break down a resilient Wrexham backline. Mason Mount came closest to an equaliser in the first half when his whipped corner was nearly turned into the net by Smith, who inadvertently headed the ball against his own crossbar. Beyond that flick of the woodwork, Carrick’s starting XI struggled to create clear-cut chances before the manager opted to rotate his entire squad for the second period.
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Youthful second half falls short
Carrick followed standard pre-season protocol by changing his entire line-up for the second half, introducing a host of Carrington graduates to face a seasoned Wrexham side. The youngsters, led by Gore, managed to control the tempo for large periods against experienced internationals like Kiffer Moore and Conor Coady. Despite their superior possession and neat passing sequences, the United academy players lacked the final ball required to seriously test Wrexham’s backup goalkeeper, Danny Ward.
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