Did Real Madrid dream of signing Lionel Messi alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Former president explains why transfer to unite GOATs was ‘impossible’

Calderon was the man behind Ronaldo's arrival at Madrid in 2009. At that time, they broke the transfer record by buying the Portuguese player from Manchester United for a fee of £80 million ($107m). While Ronaldo was always the primary target for Madrid, the shadow of his eternal rival, Messi, loomed large over Spanish football during his era-defining spell at Barcelona.
Calderon admitted that he dreamed of uniting the two at one club, which would be the pinnacle of sporting achievement. However, facing the realities of rivalry makes such a dream almost impossible, given the historically bitter rift between Spain's two biggest clubs.