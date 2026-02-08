'Even if it's just with one leg or crawling!' - Cristiano Ronaldo 'should never stop playing football', insists fellow Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos

Ronaldo will be looking to complete his medal collection when heading to a sixth World Cup finals. Portugal are considered to be one of the favourites to go all the way there, with 2002 winner Carlos saying of a potential final between Brazil and CR7: “It would be beautiful, without a doubt. It has never happened, but there's always a first time, and hopefully it will.

“Regarding Portugal, they are a team that can beat anyone, as has happened in recent years. They have a key player in the group, Cristiano Ronaldo, a great midfield, and an excellent coach. Now they just need to work hard and also have a bit of luck, which is always necessary to win the World Cup. The Portuguese team is currently more confident than Brazil, which recently changed coaches. They are among the favorites, as always, although they have never won.”

Brazil will also have their sights locked on a first global title since the days of Carlos and Co, with Carlo Ancelotti now calling the shots as head coach. The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss is considered to be the right man for the toughest of jobs.

Carlos said when asked if Ancelotti can deliver on expectations: “One thing he did was make the players think of themselves as a family. He reorganized the team a bit and will try to do their best at the World Cup. Individually, the Brazilian team has great players, but in 2002 we managed to combine the quality of the group with that family feeling. We focused on playing well and pleasing the fans. If that happens again, I'm sure it will be easier with Ancelotti.”