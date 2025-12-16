Real Madrid have 'acute Barcelonitis!' - Joan Laporta accuses president Florentino Perez & Co of obsession with Barcelona as he fires back over fierce comments on Negreira case

The war of words between Spain's two footballing superpowers has reached a fever pitch, with Barcelona president Laporta launching a sarcastic yet stinging counter-attack against his counterpart at the Santiago Bernabeu. Just days after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivered a blistering address to his club's members, describing the 'Negreira Case' as the biggest scandal in football history, Laporta has laughed off the aggression, diagnosing the reigning European champions with a severe complex regarding the Catalan giants.
The relationship between the two clubs, which had recently been defined by a convenient alliance over the European Super League project, appears to have completely fractured. Following Perez's "scorched earth" speech in which he attacked Barcelona, La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the media, Laporta faced the press to offer his own medical assessment of the situation in the capital.