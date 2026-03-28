Raphinha to miss BOTH legs of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid as Liga club confirms devastating hamstring injury blow

Hansi Flick’s tactical plans have been thrown into chaos after Barcelona confirmed that Raphinha will be unavailable for at least five weeks. The former Leeds United star has been a cornerstone of the German manager's system this season, netting 19 goals and eight assists in 31 games in all competitions.
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during the international break, forcing him to withdraw from the Brazil squad. And following medical tests conducted upon his return to Catalonia, the worst-case scenario has now been confirmed.