Raphinha snubbed! Barcelona star misses out on FIFA Best XI as Lamine Yamal, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham make it in

Raphinha has been in superb form for both club and country over the last year, establishing himself as one of the world's elite wingers. Under Barca coach Hansi Flick, he was a pivotal figure, winning La Liga Player of the Season award. His brilliance extended to the continental stage, where he was the top scorer with 13 goals and also provided the most assists with nine in the Champions League, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's record for goal contributions in a single campaign.
For the Brazil national team, Raphinha has also been excellent. He scored in the 2024 Copa America and has been a key player in their World Cup qualification campaign, contributing with crucial goals and assists, cementing his spot in the starting lineup. He has become Barcelona's main attacking force, stepping up to deliver consistently decisive performances.