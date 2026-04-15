Raphinha apologises for gesture towards 'disrespectful' Atletico Madrid fan after Barcelona's Champions League exit

The atmosphere in the Spanish capital was electric as Madrid secured their spot in the semi-finals at the expense of Hansi Flick’s side. Raphinha, who was forced to watch from the sidelines due to a recent injury, was caught on camera gesturing towards the Colchoneros faithful, reportedly suggesting they would be eliminated in the next round of the competition.
In the wake of the incident, the former Leeds United man took to social media to clarify his actions, writing: "I apologize for my gesture, which does not correspond with my values or my character. It was an act committed in a tense moment, in response to a fan who was disrespecting me."