PSG decide against launching Michael Olise bid as Bayern Munich & France star eyes Real Madrid switch

According to Foot01, Les Parisiens have abandoned their pursuit of Olise, leaving Real Madrid with a clear path to sign the Bayern winger. The French champions are unwilling to meet Bayern's €200 million valuation. Instead, PSG sporting director Luis Campos and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi are pivoting towards a more sustainable recruitment model.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez views the London-born forward as a "Galactico" capable of unlocking Kylian Mbappe's full potential. L'Equipe claims that Olise has already asked international team-mates Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni about life at the Bernabeu. Following a campaign where he registered 22 goals and 31 assists, the France international is said to be ready for Spanish football.