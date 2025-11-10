PSG 'didn't need to play with 16 men' - Lyon accuse referee and assistants of siding with Ligue 1 giants as stoppage time red card and goal decide headline clash

Lyon and PSG went toe-to-toe on Sunday night in one of the most gripping fixtures of the weekend. PSG, desperate to reclaim top spot, struck first through Warren Zaire-Emery after just 10 minutes. Lyon hit back through Afonso Moreira’s sharp finish before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s curling effort restored the visitors’ lead.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles then unleashed a thunderous long-range equaliser to make it 2-2, setting up a breathtaking finale. PSG pressed relentlessly and reaped the rewards in stoppage time when Joao Neves rose highest from a corner to head home the winner, silencing the Groupama Stadium. Seconds before that, Lyon left-back Tagliafico was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Vitinha, leaving his side down to 10 men just before PSG’s decisive corner. VAR upheld the call and that decision sent the Lyon camp into fury.
After the final whistle, assistant coach Jorge Maciel exploded in anger. “Conducting refereeing analyses every weekend and in every stadium in the country is going to be difficult. It’s up to us to do the work with our team, and we’re very proud of the work we’ve done. I think there are 59,000 people in the stadium, and only four of them didn’t watch the fouls we analysed. We don’t even need to watch the replays. When it happens one way, we don’t understand it. When it happens with the arrogance of not even having the opportunity to discuss it, we don’t understand it,” he said in a post-match interview.
"We see Nico, he was clearly sent off. But how many fouls did Afonso [Moreira] suffer? They didn’t get any cards. I think they were the best team in Europe. I don't think they needed to play with 16 men, because I'm also counting VAR, against a team that played on Thursday, that prepared very well for the match and played a great game."