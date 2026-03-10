How PSG's baffling Gianluigi Donnarumma transfer gamble set the Champions League holders up for a season of underperformance

Naturally, there was plenty of praise to go around. Ousmane Dembele received the lion's share after notching 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, which ultimately earned him a maiden Ballon d'Or, while Desire Doue emerged as one of the best young players on the planet and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took the unofficial title of best mid-season signing, completing PSG's all-star attack after joining from Napoli.

Elsewhere, Vitinha's rise from Wolves flop to unrivalled pass master was a truly unique story, and flying full-back Nuno Mendes drew widespread admiration for shutting down every elite winger he came up against. However, while all of those players deserved to bask in the limelight, one man did not receive his due credit.

Without Gianluigi Donnarumma serving as the last line of defence, PSG probably wouldn't have secured their first treble. In the Champions League alone, he kept out two Liverpool penalties in a dramatic round-of-16 shootout, and made a combined total of 15 saves to thwart Aston Villa and Arsenal across PSG's respective quarter- and semi-final ties.

The Italy goalkeeper would surely have been bestowed untouchable status at any other top club after such an impressive campaign. But incredibly, PSG made selling him one of their top priorities over the summer, eventually agreeing on a £26 million ($35m) deal with Manchester City.

Fast-forward to the present day, and it's no exaggeration to call that decision a horrendous mistake, with PSG no longer striking fear into their opponents on European or even domestic stages.