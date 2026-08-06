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Bradley Barcola PSG 2025Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Replacing Bradley Barcola? PSG on brink of completing imminent €50m transfer

Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain
M. Akliouche
B. Barcola
Monaco
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of completing the signing of Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche after agreeing a €50 million transfer fee. The 24-year-old France international has travelled to Paris to undergo his medical ahead of signing a long-term contract.

  • PSG close in on Akliouche

    PSG are on the verge of completing another major signing to reinforce their formidable frontline under head coach Luis Enrique. Les Parisiens are closing in on Monaco winger Akliouche, with a deal now described as imminent, as per Mundo Deportivo.

    The two-time consecutive European champions moved swiftly to land the 24-year-old international, identifying him as a top priority for their attacking rotation. Securing Akliouche represents a crucial move for PSG as they seek to reinforce their squad. His arrival is expected to cover the highly probable departure of fellow winger Bradley Barcola this summer.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP

    Monaco accept improved €50m offer

    Transfer negotiations between the two French clubs reached a quick resolution after PSG returned with an improved offer. Monaco initially turned down an opening bid of €45 million from the Parisian side for the talented winger.

    However, PSG refused to back down and promptly increased their proposal to €50m. Monaco accepted the upgraded fee, clearing the way for the player to finalise terms with the capital club. The agreement allows the French international to make a high-profile move across Ligue 1 after spending his entire professional career in the Principality.

  • International pedigree and Monaco development

    Akliouche originally joined Monaco's youth academy back in 2018 before earning his promotion to the first team in 2021. He has since developed into a key performer in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons.

    The 24-year-old attacker has earned ten senior caps for the France national team, scoring one goal for Les Bleus during his international career so far. He was also part of the France squad that competed at the 2026 World Cup. Akliouche made one appearance during the tournament, coming off the bench as an 83rd-minute substitute for Barcola in a 3-0 group-stage victory over Iraq.

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  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONACOAFP

    Medical underway ahead of 2031 deal

    The transfer process is now entering its final stages as the attacker prepares to officially join Enrique's squad. Akliouche travelled to Paris on Thursday to undergo his official medical examination.

    Passing his medical tests is the final step required before he can formally sign his contract with the reigning European champions. Once the formalities are complete, the winger will put pen to paper on a long-term contract running until June 2031. He will then immediately integrate into PSG's squad to bolster their options on the flank.

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