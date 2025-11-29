Pep Guardiola reveals what he told Erling Haaland in tense exchange after Man City's win over Leeds

Looking to return to form following successive defeats against Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, City secured a big victory over Daniel Farke’s Leeds. Leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol, City were pegged back following strikes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.
However, in the first minute of additional time in the second half, midfielder Foden scored his second and City’s winner as he dribbled his way into space before firing the ball beyond Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri. The result saw Guardiola’s side move up to the second in the league table and just four points behind leaders Arsenal, who lock horns with third-placed Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.