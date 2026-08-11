Paul Scholes names two ideal Man Utd targets including Arsenal-linked Cristian Romero

Scholes emphasised the paramount importance of recruiting a world-class centre-back with proven elite international experience. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the former England midfielder explained his reasoning behind targeting Romero: "I think they sorted out the forward areas last summer but I think they probably need two centre backs. You might laugh at this and I might get stick for this, but I would go and sign Christian Romero from Tottenham."

He expressed conviction that Carrick's calm demeanour could curb the Argentina international's fiery temperament: "I know he’s a nutter, I know he’s got disciplinary issues, but he can be a very good centre half and someone that Michael Carrick could really calm down. They’re talking about 30 or 40 million quid for a player who has been centre half in a World Cup final. I know he’s got disciplinary issues but I would go and get him. I think they’re desperate for a centre-back, the current ones aren’t good enough."