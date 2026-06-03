Paul Pogba told two reasons why MLS or Saudi Pro League may be perfect as ex-Monaco star reacts to frustrating flop from ex-Man Utd & Juventus midfielder

Achieving that was always going to be difficult for the 2018 World Cup winner, given how much football he missed when serving a doping ban. That suspension was cut from four years to 18 months, but the all-action Frenchman spent longer than he would have liked stuck on the sidelines.
Monaco eventually offered the enigmatic playmaker a route back to the top, with a first experience of Ligue 1 being presented to a man that was born and raised on the outskirts of Paris. There were high hopes for him at Stade Louis II.
They have faded over the course of a 2025-26 campaign that delivered just six appearances and no goals. Riise, who spent three years of his playing career with Monaco before linking up with Liverpool, was hoping to see an "unbelievable player” burst back into life on the French Riviera.