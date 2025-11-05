No room for Neymar at the World Cup? Carlo Ancelotti says Brazil squad 'close' to being decided with Santos star left out again

Brazil fans are patiently waiting for Neymar to put on the national team colours once more as the World Cup fast approaches. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has not played for the five-time World Cup winners since October 2023, when Brazil lost 2-0 to Uruguay. Neymar had to be stretchered off in the stoppage time of the first half in that game, and Brazil’s worst fears came true after he was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The dazzling attacker spent almost a year on the sidelines, before marking his return for his then-employers Al-Hilal in October 2024.
He made a sensational return to his boyhood club Santos in winter earlier this year, but he has struggled to regain fitness and rhythm, missing 40 games in the past year alone. His recent hamstring injury saw him remain out of action for over six weeks. Neymar marked his return with a 23-minute cameo against Fortaleza in a 1-1 league draw, but that wasn’t enough to convince Brazil boss Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.